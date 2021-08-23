State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE WWE opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

