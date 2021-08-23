International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $18,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,531 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,391 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.