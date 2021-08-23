Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,541,000 after purchasing an additional 572,097 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.77.

