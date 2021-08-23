State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 14,700 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Fluor by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

