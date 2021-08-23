Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 77,437.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 129.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 222,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.44 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

