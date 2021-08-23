Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of DB opened at $12.28 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

