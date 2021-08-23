Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

NYSE COR opened at $146.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

