Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

