Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Viasat were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

