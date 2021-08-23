Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $6.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.