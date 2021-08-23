First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

