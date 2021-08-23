Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

