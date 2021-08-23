10,992 Shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCLI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

