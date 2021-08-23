Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31.

