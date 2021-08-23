Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 61.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 837,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

