GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.