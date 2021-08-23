GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kaleyra by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

