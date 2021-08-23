R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

