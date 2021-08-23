Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FB opened at $359.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

