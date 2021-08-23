Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells $330,800.07 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $8,542,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

