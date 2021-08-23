SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $382,110.96 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $21.05 on Monday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

