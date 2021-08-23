Contrasting Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.22 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.72%. Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Ultralife.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultralife beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

