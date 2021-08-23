1,743 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

