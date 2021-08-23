GWM Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

