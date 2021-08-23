CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.56 Million

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce $206.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the highest is $219.83 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $822.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.