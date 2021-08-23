Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $5,468,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

