Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.18 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.41 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

