Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $55.26 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $166,636.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

