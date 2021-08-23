Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

