Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.