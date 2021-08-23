The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $393.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $367.00 to $393.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.64.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.