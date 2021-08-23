Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $391,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

