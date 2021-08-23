TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $360,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 66.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

