Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 104,440 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

