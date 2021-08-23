Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

RRR stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

