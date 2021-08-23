IFP Advisors Inc Takes $27,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Danaos stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

