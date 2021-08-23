FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

