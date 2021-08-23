Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

