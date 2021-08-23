Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

The OLB Group Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

