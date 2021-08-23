11,512 Shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

