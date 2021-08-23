Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $235,550. Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

