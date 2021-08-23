Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of LIXT opened at $2.29 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.