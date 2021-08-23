Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

