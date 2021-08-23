Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 78.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALCO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

