Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 582.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Histogen worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91. Histogen Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

