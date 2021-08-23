salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $300.00 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

