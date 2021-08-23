Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $141,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. As a group, analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

