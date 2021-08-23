Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,144,472.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

NYSE TWLO opened at $340.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

