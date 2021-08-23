NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.