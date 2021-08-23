Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Sells $911,564.80 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

